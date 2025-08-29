BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Canada’s Justice Clown Show: Hero Charged for Stopping Crossbow Attack!
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
354 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
55 views • 19 hours ago

 Canada’s justice system is a TOTAL CIRCUS! In this fiery rant, we dive into the outrageous case of Ian Stone, a Lindsay, Ontario homeowner who defended his family from a crossbow-wielding intruder, Michael Kyle Breen, only to be SLAPPED with aggravated assault charges! When a career criminal breaks into your home at 3 AM, should you offer him a latte or make sure he’s OUT of your house—for good? We’re exposing the insanity of a system that coddles criminals and punishes heroes. Join the conversation: Should homeowners have the right to protect their families without fear of jail? Drop your thoughts below and let’s wake up Canada! #JusticeForStone #CanadaCrime #SelfDefense Don’t forget to LIKE, SUBSCRIBE, and hit the bell for more no-holds-barred rants on the state of our world!




Follow me on


X.com : https://x.com/RechargeFreedom


Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom


Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/




Buy me a coffee:


Bitcoin donations: bc1qlh0kknjkjtem0qpdktrlnj0khdnxmrqkh8d77n


Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/ (Subscribe + pay if you like)




✅ Subscribe for more unfiltered takes, hit the like button if you’re ready to take back your freedom, and drop a comment to tell us your thoughts 🗳️





Keywords
criminalscanadaself protectionhome invasionontariolindseymaniaccrossbowrobberintrudercanadian justicemichael ianbreenlyndsayprotect the criminal
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy