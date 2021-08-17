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[Aug 17, 2021] Filmmaker's Church - Archon Invasion and SEED Teaser Premiere (9.8K views on YouTube)
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41 views • August 27, 2021
This was a live event recorded Monday (8/16) evening at the Dallas Filmmaker's Church, hosted by Tim Shields. In it, I was asked to give a short presentation on the Nephilim and show my SEED Teaser (note: my audio gets better about 5.5 minutes into the video). Then, we broke out into groups to pray over various media projects and those working on them. At the end, Tim talks about the Christian Media Association's Content 2021 Film Festival, which will be held September 6 - 9 at Capernaum Studios (where Season 1 and some of Season 2 of The Chosen were shot).
For more info on SEED and how you can support our efforts:
https://seedtheseries.com/next
For more on the Film Festival, go to:
https://www.christianmediaconference.com/
https://testingtheglobe.com
https://www.virtualhousechurch.com
https://ephraimawakening.com
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
For more info on SEED and how you can support our efforts:
https://seedtheseries.com/next
For more on the Film Festival, go to:
https://www.christianmediaconference.com/
https://testingtheglobe.com
https://www.virtualhousechurch.com
https://ephraimawakening.com
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
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