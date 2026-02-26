U.S. Is Ready To Strike Iran With Full Force

United States preparations to attack Iran are nearly complete, and indirect talks between the two sides are yet to produce any meaningful result.

The U.S. military buildup in the Middle East reached a new peak over the past week. On February 20, the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier and its strike group entered the Mediterranean Sea. The carrier, last seen near the Greek Island of Crete, could join the USS Abraham Lincoln in the Arabian Sea in just a few days.

On February 21, it became known that the U.S. military deployed six E-3 Sentry airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft at Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, just one step away from Iran.

A number of KC-135 Stratotankers, at least four, were also deployed by the U.S. military at Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport on February 23.

Later on February 25, at least eleven F-22 Raptor stealth fighter jets were moved by the U.S. military from the United Kingdom to Ovda Air Base in southern Israel. This was a highly unusual move.

Iran, from its side, has been also gearing up for war. On February 20 it was reported that the Islamic Republic managed to reactivate its Russian-made S-300 long-range air defense systems at sites near the central cities of Tehran and Isfahan.

And in a warning to the U.S., the ground forces of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on February 24 conducted drills in the southern part of the Islamic Republic and the Persian Gulf islands.

During the hybrid drills, Iranian troops test-fired a wide array of advanced weapons, from loitering munitions, to anti-ship cruise missiles, heavy artillery rockets, and even tactical ballistic missiles.

Amid these military preparations by both sides, conflicting reports came out from American media. While some reports suggested that the administration of President Donald Trump is close to launching limited strikes against Iran, others speculated that Washington is planning to overthrow the regime in Tehran with a weeks-long attack, even killing the Islamic Republic’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and his son Mojtaba.

Meanwhile Hebrew media reports indicate that top military brass from the U.S. and Israel have reportedly been in contact. Taking into account recent military deployments in Israel, a joint attack on the Islamic Republic seems the most likely scenario.

Another round of indirect talks between the U.S. and Iran was held in Geneva on February 26. However, no breakthrough was made, which means that war remains more likely.

Mirrored - South Front

