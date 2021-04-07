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PlanDemic Part 2: INDOCTRINATION--Sous-titré en Français (Subtitles in French)
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194 views • April 07, 2021
As a follow-up to his original outing of the fraudulent use of "science", public-funding, and the good will of most people Mikki Willis dives into the scam of CoVid-19 and the lock down that has killed many and will no doubt be responsible for more death than any virus that may kill people during this period.
Going beyond the interview of Dr. Judy Mikovits, Willis further peels back the current facade to reveal the disinformation and propaganda posing as public policy based on scientific facts.
https://freedomplatform.tv/mikki-willis-director-of-plandemic-the-movie-follow-the-money-connect-the-dots-around-the-vaccine-agenda/
Going beyond the interview of Dr. Judy Mikovits, Willis further peels back the current facade to reveal the disinformation and propaganda posing as public policy based on scientific facts.
https://freedomplatform.tv/mikki-willis-director-of-plandemic-the-movie-follow-the-money-connect-the-dots-around-the-vaccine-agenda/
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