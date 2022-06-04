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June1 Shanghai China ENDS LOCKDOWN The first day after Shanghai lifting lockdown
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20 views • June 04, 2022
June1 Shanghai China ENDS LOCKDOWN The first day after Shanghai lifting lockdown
M&M频道Channel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d0o16Cyc4aQ
The first day after Shanghai lifting lockdown - Was it the same Shanghai?
时过70多天，如镜和晓晖在上海解封第一天就开着房车带大家看看徐家汇、淮海路、南京路、和武康路等上海曾最闹猛的马路，是不是还是以前的样子
#上海解封 #上海封控 #上海清零 #上海街拍
After more than 70 days, Rujing and Xiaohui drove their RVs to show you Xujiahui, Huaihai Road, Nanjing Road, and Wukang Road, which were the busiest roads in Shanghai on the first day when Shanghai was unblocked. Is it the same as before?
M&M频道Channel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d0o16Cyc4aQ
The first day after Shanghai lifting lockdown - Was it the same Shanghai?
时过70多天，如镜和晓晖在上海解封第一天就开着房车带大家看看徐家汇、淮海路、南京路、和武康路等上海曾最闹猛的马路，是不是还是以前的样子
#上海解封 #上海封控 #上海清零 #上海街拍
After more than 70 days, Rujing and Xiaohui drove their RVs to show you Xujiahui, Huaihai Road, Nanjing Road, and Wukang Road, which were the busiest roads in Shanghai on the first day when Shanghai was unblocked. Is it the same as before?
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