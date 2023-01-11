They are going to try and tell you that you're just SKIN DEEP (Spoken Word Poetry)

We have to be conscious, awake, and alert now more than ever. Propaganda is everywhere and we are helping to spread it. Those with the money control the narrative but they only pay to play with our minds and emotions and beliefs because it works. We can't let ourselves be pulled by the strings of made up things and we can't be outraged at something we know next to nothing about because the news said so or someone who wears the color of the flag we wave told us who is to blame. We need to have some sort of real values to start with that we do our best to adhere to and search for the truth from there because everything has nuance and is way more complex than they expect us to understand but we have to do our best. If we want to be fair, be compassionate, be reasonable, be wise… we have to try harder than putting the trendy emoji on our page or agreeing with the mob that looks the most like us. We have to prove to the powers that be that we are better than that and we don't deserve to be treated like children. Look deeper into every issue and look deeper into yourselves. This is how we fight back against this psychological warfare.







