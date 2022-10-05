WalkAway’s Brandon Straka Warns That He’d Leave the GOP if This Trend Continues

For the longest time, I’ve always heard conservatives taunt the Left by calling them “sheeple.” That description, for the most part, has been fitting. Whenever the Democrat Party and the Mainstream Media run with a particular narrative or legislative goal, their followers simply fall into line. It wasn’t too long ago that Democrats supported “rare” abortions, strong borders and not being the police of the world. My, times have changed.





Unfortunately, that cult-mindset has jumped over to the GOP, especially with Trump supporters. Now, this is not an attack on President Trump, but an issue that his followers must reconcile with. When normally Trump-supporting conservatives disagree with him on a particular issue, his supporters will swarm all over them attacking them, accusing them of being Deep State and ultimately canceling them.





During today’s episode of The Jeff Dornik Show, Walk Away’s founder Brandon Straka shared his concerns with this mindset within the GOP.





On October 15th in Washington DC, they are holding a debate between Black Liberals and Black Conservatives. This is the kind of events we need to be having… open and honest discussions and debate which will force the audience to think through their own belief system, re-evaluating everything to see if they still hold to those principles.





