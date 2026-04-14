THIS IS PART OF WHAT THE BASTARDS ARE COVERING UP 💀 [A FRAZZLEDRIP CLIP]

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Frazzledrip was officially mentioned during Hillary Clinton’s deposition when questions arose about a folder on Anthony Weiner’s laptop titled “Life Insurance.”
Clinton, visibly distraught, did not deny the existence of “Frazzledrip,” even under oath, before the discussion moved off the record.
https://x.com/MmisterNobody/status/2028988262891630794
Source: https://x.com/HeeHaw2025/status/2043485970218066421