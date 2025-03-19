Demystifying Decentralization Podcast #13: Your Life Chapters and how they lead to Decentralization

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
There are 5 Chapters the lead you to your purpose in life. I explain this journey to finding your purpose and why it is important for anyone moving into Decentralization. If you live long enough, this process will happen to you and I walk you through the ideas and how this leads you to your abilities you will turn into side income when you move into a local Decentral life path. This podcast is only 20 minutes and will give you insights no matter what life chapter you are currently in.