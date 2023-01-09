THE TWITTER FILES: COVID EDITION

The first installment of ‘Covid’ Twitter Files shows bots, AI and foreign contractors were busy censoring American speech on the platform during the Covid response. Meanwhile, internal emails from separate litigation shows the CDC directing Twitter ‘Covid Misinformation’ censorship while also celebrating the deplatforming of Del Bigtree and The HighWire.
#TwitterFiles #TwitterCensorship #CovidMisinformation
POSTED: January 9, 2023
