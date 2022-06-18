Militant of the Nazi gang "Kraken", who t0rtured the Russian military, was captured by the LPR fighters in the Kharkiv region

The group "Kraken" is part of the "Azov". It consists mainly of radicals and rapists and murderers released from prisons, who, as the militant "Kraken" told the employees of the OBTF of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the LPR, "were engaged in looting, kidnapping of peaceful pro-Russian citizens, as well as t0rturing not only Russian, but also Ukrainian military in their cellars."