🧠✨ Understanding Alzheimer's Disease ✨🧠

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Did you know? Alzheimer's disease is linked to brain inflammation. But what really triggers this inflammation?
🦠 Key culprits:
-Bacteria
-Viruses
- Yeast
Plus, research shows that if one partner has Alzheimer's, the other has a 4-6x higher risk! 😲
To dive deeper into this crucial topic, check out Dr. Shemesh's insights! 🧬👩🔬
Click the link in the bio or find it in the description above. ✨