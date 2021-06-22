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The Global PSYOP | Plandemic | Murder by Starvation
KeyabTV
KeyabTV
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The Global PSYOP | Plandemic | Murder by Starvation

For decades the trillionaire shadow government has been planning their ascension to Godhood or immortality. This is to be accomplished by merging with technology ( see altered Carbon the series).

Their view of humanity is warped and twisted, and they have accelerated their #2030 agenda by unleashing a virus on the planet. The virus is a smokescreen, a distraction, and impetus for a more sinister plan -- a so-called vaccine. this biological weapon will unleased devastating health effects on people, and those who survive will become part of the machine hive mind.

Well, it sounds like a load of crap so humor me. Check out:

Sentient World Simulation
Covid19 Strategic Intelligence
The Great Reset
Exploring the Biodigital Convergence
Rockefeller Medicine Man
CRSPR
The Human Genome Project
Conspirators'' Hierarchy: The Council of 300
Operation Mockingbird
Directed-Energy weapons (5G will make this even more deadly and precise)
Chemicell
Profusa
SPIONS

and the list goes on.
3h
3 HOURS AGO

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cdc2020united stateswhodeath ratescorona viruscovid-19adenovirusadenoviral vectors
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