The Global PSYOP | Plandemic | Murder by Starvation



For decades the trillionaire shadow government has been planning their ascension to Godhood or immortality. This is to be accomplished by merging with technology ( see altered Carbon the series).



Their view of humanity is warped and twisted, and they have accelerated their #2030 agenda by unleashing a virus on the planet. The virus is a smokescreen, a distraction, and impetus for a more sinister plan -- a so-called vaccine. this biological weapon will unleased devastating health effects on people, and those who survive will become part of the machine hive mind.



Well, it sounds like a load of crap so humor me. Check out:



Sentient World Simulation

Covid19 Strategic Intelligence

The Great Reset

Exploring the Biodigital Convergence

Rockefeller Medicine Man

CRSPR

The Human Genome Project

Conspirators'' Hierarchy: The Council of 300

Operation Mockingbird

Directed-Energy weapons (5G will make this even more deadly and precise)

Chemicell

Profusa

SPIONS



and the list goes on.

3h

3 HOURS AGO



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