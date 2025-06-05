Prehistoric Isle in 1930 (1989, Arcade)

Prehistoric Isle or Prehistoric Isle in 1930 (known as Genshi-Tou (原始島) 1930's in Japan) is a horizontally scrolling shoot'em up developed and released by SNK.

In the 1930s, two pilots are sent to investigate the Bahamas, since ships keep disappearing in the area. It turns out there is an island inhabited by prehistoric creatures which have attacked all these ships, and now the pilots have to fight their way through the masses of creatures to explore the island and then return home safely.

While you standard shot is only forward, you can collect an item which equipped your plane with satellite. You can circle the satellite freely around your ship. Depending on its position, it will shoot different shots. For example, placing it directly under or above the plane will make it shoot vertically, while placing it to the lower right will make it drop a bomb in a 45 degree angle. The satellite can also absorb damage, but it is not indestructible and will break at one point.