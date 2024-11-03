Dylan Raiola is a Bust or is Nebraska a Bust Maker (Narration)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dylan Raiola is a bust because of the coaches and culture at Nebraska. A “bust” is a “highly touted recruit or draftee who does not live up to expectations”. He is not living up to expectations because the coaches at Nebraska are below elite level in their profession and below the bar in personal responsibility. The culture at Nebraska is phony, tired, and drowning in alcohol abuse and the character of this culture is displayed on the field every Saturday in the Fall...
Read the full article on Substack:
https://open.substack.com/pub/realfreenews/p/dylan-raiola-is-a-bust-or-is-nebraska?r=1ekiak&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=true
