Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
All-Cause Mortality Rising: FDA Commissioner Blind to SARS-CoV-2 & Vaccine Deaths Peter McCullough, MD
channel image
GalacticStorm
2180 Subscribers
Shop now
202 views
Published a day ago

Peter McCullough, MD with Stinchfield  |  All-Cause Mortality Rising: FDA Commissioner Blind to SARS-CoV-2 and Vaccine Deaths

Real America's Voice Stinchfield Tonight anchored by Grant Stinchfield interviewed Dr. Peter McCullough for some quick updates. Renown Australian scientists are calling for a halt in COVID-19 vaccines based on safety. All-cause mortality is rising and US FDA Commissioner Dr. Califf refuses to include COVID-19 vaccines as a consideration. December 21, 2023.


Please share!  Help spread this info. 

Keywords
pandemicpopulation controlbioweaponcovidplandemicexcess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuries

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket