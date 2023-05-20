60 Minutes Finished? Will MSM Apologize to Trump?

Blake & Brian review a dramatic interview clip from 60 Minutes between Lesley Stahl and Donald Trump. Several significant details were clearly in dispute at the time. However, new evidence has emerged following the release of the long awaited Durham Report.

Highlights from "The Agree to Disagree Show"

https://thenextlevelnews.com



Follow us on Twitter:

Blake @TVsBlakeWalley

Brian @TheNewAmericanMedia ​

