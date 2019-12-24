Tree Diseases and Short Summers with the 5G Effect

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John Hickman from Primitive Ways Channel on YouTube with John Kitson from 5G Awareness.com and David DuByne from ADAPT 2030 discuss increasing space radiation from the Grand Solar Minimum combining with 5G and the effects on plants, animals and humans and how you can grow your own food to protect yourself during these changing times.
John Hickman Primitive Ways https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMe-...
John Hickson https://www.5gawareness.com
•Expecting disturbances in cities during the Grand Soar Minimum
•5g for crowd control in cities
•Colorado summer less than five month’s long
•Southern and Northern hemisphere countries coldest in over 100 year’s monthly averages
•Lack of sunspots brings us back to 1913 levels in solar activity
•UK experiencing shorter summers and much wetter conditions
•Bushcrafting and wildcrafting
•Fungal disease sweeping through UK tree population
•Greenery in plants turns brown as 5G is turned on around residential UK areas
•Most 5G networks are launching 868MH frequency, sub Giga-Hertz used for mapping IOT
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