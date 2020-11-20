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Sharpening Iron Bible Study 2 The Protestant Reformation
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6 views • November 20, 2020
A discussion of the what the Protestant Reformation is, what it mean to Christians, and a couple of it's major figures, Martin Luther and John Knox.
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