Joe Oltmann Untamed | Guest Nic Phelps | Operation Epic Furry | 03.02.26

Today on Joe Oltmann Untamed, we’re unraveling the escalating war with Iran, Operation Epic Fury is live, and the stakes couldn’t be higher. Trump’s strikes have taken out key nuclear targets, but Iran hit back hard, killing four U.S. service members and wounding dozens more in attacks on bases in Kuwait and beyond. We’re unpacking the real-time chaos: Saudi Aramco reportedly hit by kamikaze drones, the Strait of Hormuz closed, U.S. carrier Abraham Lincoln taking missile fire, and allies like Spain and the UK refusing to let us use their bases for offensive ops. This isn’t a skirmish, it's a full-on conflict with massive energy and global fallout.





I’m sitting down with Sergeant Nic Phelps, a medically retired USAF veteran who flew MQ-1 Predators, ran interrogations in Iraq, helped rewrite the Army’s field manual, and worked closely with General Petraeus. Nic brings razor-sharp insight from the front lines of drone ops and HUMINT to break down Iran’s proxy playbook, drone swarm threats, gaps in our ISR, and what happens if we keep hammering IRGC and nuclear sites. We’re asking the tough questions: Are we exploiting captured operatives enough? Are we too kinetic and not enough on financial/logistical disruption? And how do we honor the fallen without spiraling into a wider war?





This episode is a gut-punch reality check. Four American heroes lost this week, Iran refusing to back down, and the world watching to see if we have the resolve to finish what we started. From battlefield tactics to the human cost, we’re laying it all out with no filter. Tune in for the unvarnished truth from a combat vet who’s been there because this fight is here, it’s now, and it’s not over. You won’t want to miss it.





