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BURN, LOOT, MURDER - Black History of BLM and it's failed Marxist ideology
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31 views • February 20, 2022
The evil Women who created BLM are open about their destruction of the nation through violence, anarchy, class war, abortion, and witchcraft unleashed on the American people. The best way to defeat this type of thinking for all involved is to overcome the anger, and seek the Kingdom of God. The very concept is the opposite of BLM's culture. The Black History of it all is very telling, as good Black and White folks speak out against the madness.
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