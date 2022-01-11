US Supreme Court Will Take On President Biden’s Vaccine Mandates

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
01/06/2022 The US Supreme Court will today take on President Biden’s vaccine mandates. Justices will hear arguments on whether the government can force large private sector employers to require workers to get vaccinated or face regular COVID tests, and whether an all out vaccine mandate for millions of health care workers is constitutional.