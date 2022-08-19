Maintain your integrity [Still Small Voice] - Enhanced by Rick Langley

BREAKING - Supernova That Just Hit Earth Was Unlike Anything Astronomers Had Ever Seen https://www.newsweek.com/gamma-ray-burst-currents-earth-surface-supernova-1753068/

BREAKING - WHAT'S ERUPTING? LIST & MAP OF CURRENTLY ACTIVE VOLCANOES

https://www.volcanodiscovery.com/erupting_volcanoes.html/

Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes near Sullana, Provincia de Sullana, Piura, Peru

https://www.volcanodiscovery.com/earthquakes/quake-info/7115942/quake-felt-Oct-5-2022-Near-Machala-El-Oro-Ecuador.html/

The Hand of God will use the sun to alert the world

https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2014/10/24/the-hand-of-god-will-use-the-sun-to-alert-the-world/

The first sign will be that the Earth will spin faster. The second sign concerns the sun, which will loom larger, brighter and begin to spin

November 12, 2013

https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2013/11/12/the-first-sign-will-be-that-the-earth-will-spin-faster-the-second-sign-concerns-the-sun-which-will-loom-larger-brighter-and-begin-to-spin/



































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Breaking "What A Web We Weave” / Mike From Around The World / Paul Begley

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XLXeBkLMO3U/

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THE END GAME IS OUT IN THE OPEN: RADIATION LEAK FROM UKRAINE NUCLEAR PLANT "WILL TRIGGER NATO ARTICLE 5"

https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/the-end-game-is-out-in-the-open-radiation-leak-from-ukraine-nuclear-plant-will-trigger-nato-article-5/

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Volcanic update: Magma moving in American Samoa- Unrest at 2 volcanoes in the Philippines (Mayon & Bulusan) unrest, Chile’s Mount Hudson hybrid quake



https://strangesounds.org/2022/08/volcanic-update-magma-moving-in-american-samoa-unrest-at-2-volcanoes-in-the-philippines-mayon-bulusan-unrest-chiles-mount-hudson-hybrid-quake.html/

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Sunday World Report/The Oceans are Over Heating

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OKI-Xw6Ewlo/

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