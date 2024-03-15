Create New Account
Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - March 14, 2024
Episode 2237 - Ted does an epic green show rant at the end of the show! Follow our Instagram page @team_healthmasters -What country has a leader that is a cannibal? -We shouldn’t ban and sensor Tik Tok, listen to know why. -Do WiFi signals cause sleep issues and brain issues? -Are you taking a parasite cleanse if you have animals? -What supplement can help with cardiovascular health? -Why is history so important and why are the leaders trying to erase it? -Are we setting our country up for warfare by allowing illegal immigrates here? -Out of chaos will come the One World Order! High energy must listen green show!

