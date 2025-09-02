Maria Zeee: Suppressed-The Breast Cancer Breakthrough ft. John. A Richardson Jr.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Daily Pulse Ep 96 | John A. Richardson, Jr. reveals the 1977 suppression of Laetrile, a natural breast cancer therapy. Dr. Harold Manner’s research showed an 89% tumor regression in mice, but a vicious media campaign, with 158 New York Times articles, smeared Laetrile. Dr. John A. Richardson, treating thousands with it, was arrested and delicensed, while two Laetrile advocates died mysteriously. John A. Richardson Jr. exposes the cover-up.