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Mandatory Vaccines; What You Must Do to Say NO!
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426 views • November 17, 2020
Jerry Day has created a notice-of-liability to give to anyone who tries to force vaccines on you. Even though they refuse to sign, it shows they have been informed that vaccines can cause damage. He offers a second document that lists the reasons individuals have the right to reject vaccines. He says the documents act as an insurance policy if anything goes wrong with a forced vaccine, because they are proof of your objection to the vaccination and, thereby make the administrators of the vaccine personally subject to penalty and prosecution. In other words, If you do not object and make your position clear, you may be presumed to agree with unconstitutional laws and harmful public policy. 2020 Apr 23 - Source: Jerry Day - https://www.bitchute.com/video/IbFQhLc5qSzz/
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
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