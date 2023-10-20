Israel Bombs Greek Orthodox Gaza Church Sheltering Displaced People

MIRRORED from Al Jazeera English
20 Oct 2023
On Thursday night, an Israeli missile struck a Greek Orthodox Church in Gaza, killing several Palestinians.
It was the enclave's oldest church -- and has sheltered people for centuries.
Dozens remain trapped under the debris.
