Israel Bombs Greek Orthodox Gaza Church Sheltering Displaced People
Published Yesterday

MIRRORED from Al Jazeera English

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hxJWBqFWnHM&ab_channel=AlJazeeraEnglish 

20 Oct 2023 

On Thursday night, an Israeli missile struck a Greek Orthodox Church in Gaza, killing several Palestinians.

It was the enclave's oldest church -- and has sheltered people for centuries.

Dozens remain trapped under the debris.


