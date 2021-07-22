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WtF's Evening Report 07-22-2021 Food Shortages And Food For Thought
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111 views • July 22, 2021
The vaccine is important to focus on as we have been doing for months now. The question is what about food? We know they love to starve people and they have been telling us to be ready for food shortages. Will we see this here in the states? The UK and Europe? Canada, Australia Everywhere? If so are you really ready?
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Article Links:
https://odysee.com/@beautifulGod:d/'A+terrible+advertisement+for+South+Africa':1
https://www.businessinsider.com/unemployed-workers-arent-returning-to-the-labor-force-jobless-benefits-2021-4?op=1
https://www.smart-trucking.com/truck-driver-shortage/
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Waking the Future Telegram Public Group: https://t.me/joinchat/uNi-dMIwsZlmMGEx
Waking the Future Telegram Channel (Updates): https://t.me/wakingthefuture
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Flote: https://flote.app/user/WakingtheFuture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://odysee.com/@beautifulGod:d/'A+terrible+advertisement+for+South+Africa':1
https://www.businessinsider.com/unemployed-workers-arent-returning-to-the-labor-force-jobless-benefits-2021-4?op=1
https://www.smart-trucking.com/truck-driver-shortage/
Thumbnail Link:
https://static.africa-press.com/south-africa/sites/31/2021/07/img-60f424adc31ca.jpg
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