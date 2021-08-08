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POST ON YOUR DOOR! The NUREMBERG Code 2.0 Take 5 min to know what is correct
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120 views • August 08, 2021
A fantastic,clear and consice delivery of what this covid plandemic is. Post the code on your front entrance to your home... Those coming to encourage or browbeat you into taking the inoculation because they are misinformed and are operating under fear should know that helping these Elites has a price.
Beautiful job by Infowars!
Beautiful job by Infowars!
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