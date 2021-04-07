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Understanding Your Genes for Mitochondria
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1 view • April 07, 2021
Dr. Elena Villanueva is an internationally recognized crusader for ending the global mental health crisis and educating the masses that mental health is a brain health issue. Her expertise is in helping individuals find and address the underlying cause of depression, anxiety, memory loss, Parkinson’s and other mental health disorders and disease. After almost losing her own life to mental health disorders, with no answers or solutions from conventional medicine, she started searching for her own. It was through studying various nontraditional approaches not taught in conventional medical schools that she found her answers and restored her brain function.
Dr. Villanueva educates both the public and health professionals in using data-driven approaches to finding underlying causes and in using holistic approaches to treat brain-related disorders and disease. She has been featured on FOX news, MSN, Healthline, Houston Chronicle, Anxiety and Depression Secrets Docu-Series and others.
Dr. Villanueva educates both the public and health professionals in using data-driven approaches to finding underlying causes and in using holistic approaches to treat brain-related disorders and disease. She has been featured on FOX news, MSN, Healthline, Houston Chronicle, Anxiety and Depression Secrets Docu-Series and others.
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