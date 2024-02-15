The Cost of the PR operation by the AFU Marines in Krynki. A wounded and undressed AFU Marine was left to bleed to death by his comrades.

🐻 To note - given that he is in a heat blanket they probably tried to evacuate him but probably came under either drone or artillery attack and either were killed or wounded themselves or pinned down too long and he bled out. This is why UKR KIA are so high, the Russian Army's artillery and growing air dominance since the beginning of the war hinder an AFU medical evacuation attempts especially in an isolated place like Kryki. Men like the one in the clip pay the price so the Western MSM can talk gloatingly about a "bridgehead" or offensive towards Crimea.