⚡️Iranian F-5 pilots recounted the March 1 airstrikes on the U.S. Camp Buehring in Kuwait

⚡️ — Iranian F-5 pilots recounted the March 1 airstrikes on the U.S. Camp Buehring in Kuwait.



According to their account, they were aware of the presence of Patriot batteries, layered air defenses, AWACS coverage, and Kuwaiti F/A-18s. To avoid detection, they maintained complete radio silence and flew at extremely low altitude over the Gulf, less than 50 feet above the water, far below the standard 500-foot training profile. One pilot claimed the aircraft even passed between two ships whose decks stood higher than the jet itself.



After entering Kuwaiti airspace, they bypassed other potential targets, including power lines and refineries, and proceeded directly toward Camp Buehring, maintaining high speed and very low altitude until reaching the target area.



The pilots stated that the strike caused major fires and multiple secondary explosions, including burning helicopters.

Adding, the following is from late yesterday:

The US and Iran have digitally signed the memorandum of understanding to end the war, two senior US officials tell Axios.



➡️ The MoU is now officially in effect.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

⚡️ — NEW: Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei confirms the US-Iran memorandum of understanding has been officially finalized and electronically signed by Presidents Pezeshkian and Trump, making the agreement fully formal and binding.



➡️ No official signing ceremony will be held Friday — instead, delegations led by Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf and US VP JD Vance will meet in Switzerland to launch the first round of 30-day technical talks on implementation.



➡️ Lebanon appears three times in the MoU’s first clause, emphasizing respect for the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity — Baghaei says securing a ceasefire in Lebanon was as important to Tehran as the Iran-related provisions.



➡️ Iranian ships are already moving freely in and out of ports, which Baghaei described as the beginning of US efforts to lift the naval blockade.



➡️ Iran’s obligations under the agreement, including those related to the Strait of Hormuz, take effect following the memorandum’s signing.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Adding:

⚡️ — Iran’s Red Crescent Society (IRCS) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Russia to acquire 20 Mi-171 helicopters for emergency response and disaster relief.



The helicopters will be used for search and rescue, medical evacuation, firefighting, and other emergency operations.



They are expected to be equipped with modern systems, including night-vision capability and specialized medical equipment. The first four helicopters are scheduled for delivery before March 2027.

Adding:

⚡️ — An IDF patrol, consisting of nine troop carriers, advanced from the Tel al-Ahmar base toward the village of Al-Asbah in the southern countryside of Quneitra, Syria.



@IntelSlava