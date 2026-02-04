BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Living in the Now - not a future's FED contract
goodbadliarortruth
goodbadliarortruth
22 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
52 views • 24 hours ago

A Federal Reserve Note is a future's contract to be paid that IOU @ some future date. The problem is you pay taxes in the NOW! If you owe THEM you pay an additional penalty on the past! Result: You get poorer due to deflationary Notes. Things & services are not inflating, the FED Note is becoming more worthless... Just the same as a paper silver contract is a mere promise @ future delivery! = A 2-dimensional World [flat Earth=pod-like fake dream-State Matrix].

YOU are poorer monthly because "your" paper IOU Federal Reserve Notes which you might be paid with by your employer are near worthless. Now that the paper silver Market has collapsed, FED promissory Notes are worth nothing... Soon, unless poisoned too much or zapped by microwaves, the Public will realize this with a shut down of trade (few items @ grocery stores) due to inflation=loss of the value of FED Notes!

Solution: Demand payment in an asset-based [interest/usury-free] American Dollar!

Regarding link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hv_iGNf5i5A

This 'Asian Guy' video link is important to watch to understand what is going on in the World presently. I have not seen the point I make below made before, other than in my last video: 'In The Beginning was The Word - a vibration' which is 24 minutes long. This comment(& video) will further explain, as this view/knowledge is so very important for you all if you want to get out of the MESS in the paper World.

Yes, Asian Guy talks of a 2 World [accounting] System: 1) the paper false/fake world/Matrix of promised future silver contracts [inner City of London, INC. via NYC & London Exchanges] 2) the physical world/Matrix of the real genuine today's silver trading, like @ the Shanghai Exchange.


Well, let me inform you: This is exactly the same as [connected to] the IOU/promissory Federal Reserve Note exchange currency System. FED Notes are mere promises/IOUs to pay at a future date. Increasingly over the decades, The U.S. government INcorporated has had to enforce this promise with might/acts-of-war Powers or many forms of Blackmail such as Epstein was utilizing. This is due to the fact U.S. INC is not balancing its books ON PAPER reflecting real World assets/physical reality. It continues to 'Kick The Can down the Road' & fails to trade Internationally with a real currency reflecting real value-goods & actual usable services. Meanwhile the rest of the World [like BRICS+ Alliance & Anna Von Reitz' Assembled 50 States of the Union] has woken up to the fact: They have been cheated increasingly by Great Britain,INC & U.S.INC for decades via those unpaid IOUs which are mere paper promises just like the paper silver contracts promised. The silver paper is supposed to reflect physical silver. It has increasingly not been the same... Meaning: There has been a Ponzi Scheme going on for a long time=fraud has been happening. Sovereign Nationals have been cheated. THEY have been caught, the fake Market has collapsed as Asian Guy has told you in the video link!


The problem is too many people in the U.S.A. believe paper silver is better than real silver or THEY simply don't see a difference, while the rest of the world sees silver assets/genuine as more valuable. That is like U.S. CITIZENS believe a paper photo of a car is more acceptable than owning a real car! Like Klaus Schwab, founder of the World Economic Forum, said: "You will own nothing, & be happy!" = 'You will own paper IOU Federal Reserve Notes [mere promises] & be happy.' ..While the rest of the World is called "BAD Guys" by the Rothschild/western Bankster owned media, but those BRICS+ Nations are using true assets to trade with!

Bix Weir is back with Sean on the SGT Report 1/31/2026 1 hour:

https://www.rumormillnews.com/cgi-bin/forum.cgi?read=264659

5735. International Public Notice: Mr. Trump... http://annavonreitz.com/noticemrtrump.pdf

Keywords
civil warpropagandafedmatrixflat earthnwojudahpapersilvercorporationmarketinflationepsteingoyimbricsponzideflationchattelreitzweiriou
