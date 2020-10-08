President Trump to Appoint Tom Fitton to Court Oversight Which Has Power to Remove Certain Judges For Misconduct **

By Cristina Laila

October 3, 2020

President Trump plans to name Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton to a court oversight agency which has the power to remove certain judges for misconduct.

The White House on Friday announced Trump’s intention to name Tom Fitton to the D.C. Commission on Judicial Disabilities and Tenure.

Tom Fitton is currently the president of conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch.

Recall, it was Judicial Watch that broke the story wide open about Hillary Clinton’s private email server in 2015.

Judicial Watch is currently spearheading dozens of lawsuits in an effort to obtain Biden’s senate records, Strzok and Page communications, Hillary Clinton’s emails, Fauci’s emails with China and WHO just to name a few.

Judicial Watch’s lawsuits have also forced many states to clean up their voter rolls.

Tom Fitton works tirelessly to expose DC corruption to drain the swamp.

** White House Nominations & Appointments

** President Donald J. Trump Announces Intent to Appoint Individuals to Key Administration Posts

Issued on: October 2, 2020

Today, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to appoint the following individuals to key positions in his Administration:

Thomas Fitton, of the District of Columbia, to be a Member of the District of Columbia Commission on Judicial Disabilities and Tenure.

Laurence Allen Elder, of California, to be a Member of the Commission on the Social Status of Black Men and Boys.

Loren Robert Flaum, of New York, to be a Member of the United States Holocaust Memorial Council.

Bill H. Stern, of South Carolina, to be a Member of the United States Holocaust Memorial Council.