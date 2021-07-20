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Dr.Peter Mc Cullough_Int'l Lawyer Reiner Fuelmich_Vax Big Picture View
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44 views • July 20, 2021
Dr Peter Mc Cullough explains how everything from the Covid "Pandemic" to the withholding of effective treatments, all lead to a "vax in every arm". He says we all need to do our part to stop as many people as possible from getting the vax. He specifically calls the vax a bioweapon,, and Dr.Fauci and political leaders worldwide are complicit in the biggest FRAUD perpetrated on mankind. Also, he mentions there is a pressing NEED for Psychologists and Psychiatrists to assist in showing how the Mainstream media and Big Tech. are com;licit in this psychological operation.
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