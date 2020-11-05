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Episode 121 - The Truth About October 2020
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17 views • November 05, 2020
October 2020 was an entertaining month. We had Covid-19 in the White House, Vice President and presidential debates, Amy Coney Barrett, evidence of the Biden Crime Family, Big Tech censorship of conservatives and Republicans and much more.
Hope you enjoy!
Hope you enjoy!
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