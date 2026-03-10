Matt Bracken - President Trump Is Walking Into A Deep State Trap

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Counterterrorism/Military Expert Warns That President Trump Is Walking Into A Deep State Trap In Iran! . Infowars Was The First To Report 8 Days Ago That President Trump Was Considering A Ground Invasion Of Iran— Thoose Reports Have Now Been CONFIRMED! Former Navy SEAL & Bestselling Author, Matt Bracken, Joins Alex Jones To Lay Out The Cold Hard Facts