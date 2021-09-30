Lockdowns Bring Out the Locke: The Education Exodus

Kerry McDonald - Senior Education Fellow - Foundation for Economic EducationParents or pedagogues questioning the homework, rule-heavy schooling system arrive if they're lucky at the classics from student-led learning gurus like Gatto, Neill, or anyone at the Alternative Education Resource Organization. Interest in improving childhood education has exploded as the government has ratcheted up its Covid tyranny. In opposition to the draconian orders, libertarians have demanded respect for liberty, itself dependent on philosophers like Locke - who would limit government's role to only protecting one's property right in one's life, liberty, and the things one owns. But what if we learned Locke also wrote about alternative schooling?Ms. McDonald wrote a groundbreaking essay on how Locke arms one not only against terrifying government coercion but also empowers parents to upgrade the education of their kids. An advocate of what modern folks might term “gentle parenting", Locke "...advocated for abundant childhood playtime, developmentally appropriate academics, positive discipline techniques, and freedom over force to cultivate an eagerness for learning," Kerry writes.If you're frustrated not only with Covid tyranny both in and outside of schools, but also never bought into the standardized fixation of education bureaucrats, give your child a gift - join us to learn how.