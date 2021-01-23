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004. Autosabotaje: El miedo a la felicidad - 𝘼𝙉𝙏𝙄𝘿𝙊𝙏𝙊 𝙋𝘼𝙍𝘼 𝙏𝙄𝙀𝙈𝙋𝙊𝙎 𝙍𝙀𝙑𝙐𝙀𝙇𝙏𝙊𝙎
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0 view • January 23, 2021
Roger Mercader
𝘼𝙉𝙏𝙄𝘿𝙊𝙏𝙊 𝙋𝘼𝙍𝘼 𝙏𝙄𝙀𝙈𝙋𝙊𝙎 𝙍𝙀𝙑𝙐𝙀𝙇𝙏𝙊𝙎
𝙰𝙽𝚃𝙸𝙳𝙾𝚃𝙾 𝙼𝙴𝙳𝙸𝙰
🔴🟠🟡 Apóyame para que pueda seguir informando de las tormentas y los rayos de sol de nuestra convulsa realidad sin que por ello tenga que vivir en la calle.☝🏻😊👌🏼
1. 🔵 Sígueme en Telegram
http://t.me/RogerMercader
(Para poder seguirme si me censuran.)
2. 🟠 Patrocíname en Patreon
https://www.patreon.com/RogerMercader
(Para poder seguir ofreciendo contenido gratuito, riguroso y de calidad.)
3. ⚪ Dóname en PayPal
https://PayPal.me/AsistenciaEvolutiva
(Para mostrar amor y agradecimiento y para poder comprar comida para mi gato Tr3s.)
𝘼𝙉𝙏𝙄𝘿𝙊𝙏𝙊 𝙋𝘼𝙍𝘼 𝙏𝙄𝙀𝙈𝙋𝙊𝙎 𝙍𝙀𝙑𝙐𝙀𝙇𝙏𝙊𝙎
𝙰𝙽𝚃𝙸𝙳𝙾𝚃𝙾 𝙼𝙴𝙳𝙸𝙰
🔴🟠🟡 Apóyame para que pueda seguir informando de las tormentas y los rayos de sol de nuestra convulsa realidad sin que por ello tenga que vivir en la calle.☝🏻😊👌🏼
1. 🔵 Sígueme en Telegram
http://t.me/RogerMercader
(Para poder seguirme si me censuran.)
2. 🟠 Patrocíname en Patreon
https://www.patreon.com/RogerMercader
(Para poder seguir ofreciendo contenido gratuito, riguroso y de calidad.)
3. ⚪ Dóname en PayPal
https://PayPal.me/AsistenciaEvolutiva
(Para mostrar amor y agradecimiento y para poder comprar comida para mi gato Tr3s.)
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