Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
DTR S4 Ep 330: Fake Rovers On Mars
channel image
Deep Thoughts Radio
22 Subscribers
14 views
Published Sunday

Once NASA/JPL and the military-industrial complex understood that they could fund projects that were out of sight and out of mind for the general public, Hollywood scriptwriting began. In this episode, we examine the lies for what they are and break down how we could get back on the right track. Enjoy.

Keywords
hoaxliesnasamarsrovers

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket