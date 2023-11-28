Create New Account
Can't Stop This
TUSOE
Published 21 hours ago

There is a world-wide populism that is catching fire. Gert Wilders in the Netherlands, Javier Milei in Argentina, and Bukele in El Salvador has cleaned up his country. Could Trump join the line?

electionsinvasionpopulistsurprisemedia suppression

