© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Einstein's Biggest Blunder
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
27 views • September 04, 2019
Einstein's theory of general relativity was not always the concise, elegant equation we know today. Einstein needed a "fudge factor" to conform his theory to accepted conventions of the day. It wasn't until Hubble made a grand discovery that Einstein's equation regained i's simple beauty.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.