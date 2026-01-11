MINNESOTA SOMALIA DAY CARE CENTER FRAUD 🎼 AI PARODY SONG

Welcome to Quality “Learing” Center — where the doors are locked, the kids are invisible, and the money somehow keeps rolling in.





This is a satirical parody song inspired by Minnesota daycare fraud scandals and the general feeling that everyone noticed… except the people in charge. The lyrics exaggerate, mock, and lean hard into sarcasm to highlight how absurd the situation already was.





Expect fake schools, creative math, empty buildings, smiling politicians, and a system that apparently runs on vibes and taxpayer cash. Nothing here is subtle, and it’s definitely not meant to be taken seriously.





What you’re watching:

✅ A parody song with heavy sarcasm

✅ Political and social satire

✅ AI-assisted lyrics with human edits

✅ Dark humor about public fraud and incompetence

✅ Made purely for fun





If this feels ridiculous, good — reality did most of the writing already.





🎶 Don’t drop your kids at Quality Learing Center… 🎶





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cuYcqqoQnqg