Navy Special Ops Senior Chief Makes 800 Mile Trek For Vets | Stew Peters

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The Real America Is Not On TV: Navy Special Ops Senior Chief Makes 800 Mile Trek For Vets
America is NOT what CNN portrays! Keith Menefee, a former US Navy Special Ops Chief, traveled 800 miles via KAYAK, from Virginia to Florida to raise money for the Lieutenant Dan Foundation. America’s military needs to be fought for, and that is what makes this trek worth it for Keith!
Support Menefee’s project by donating here: https://donate.garysinisefoundation.org/fundraiser/3881751?is_new=true&fs=e&s=cl
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