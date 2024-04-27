Create New Account
USA - 2024 IS YOUR TURN TO BURN - PART ONE (SHARE)
High Hopes
Donate Subscribe Star
Published Yesterday

Remarque88


April 25, 2024


GLOBALIST TERRORISTS WANT YOUR PROPERTY

NASA/Lance/Firms fire maps US/Canada - https://firms.modaps.eosdis.nasa.gov/usfs/map/#d:24hrs;@-85.6,42.2,4.0z

C-130 Hercules Angel Fire - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3BbRQyRoZ54

My earlier video NORTH WESTERN WILDLIFE CORRIDOR BURN-A-THON - https://www.bitchute.com/video/pZsizovnRJfR/

Articles -

https://global.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202402/07/WS65c342c2a3104efcbdaea3b2.html

Chile - https://english.elpais.com/international/2024-02-06/the-epicenter-of-the-catastrophe-in-chile-its-as-if-a-nuclear-bomb-fell-and-destroyed-us-all.html

Chile - https://www.cnn.com/2024/02/06/climate/chile-wildfires-deadliest-climate-intl/index.html

Remarque88 Channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/GISyVy9bw05Q/

REMARQUE88/CROWNUTS CHANNELS GiveSendGo Donation link - https://www.givesendgo.com/GBUJ1


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/4tvtxr7Nn1Sj/

Keywords
terrorismglobalistsusaunited states2024arsonburnpropertywildfiresfiresremarque88

