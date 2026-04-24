IDF powerless without US backing - Ana Kasparian

Defense minister Katz's statement that Israel is awaiting a green light from Trump to bomb Iran is further proof that the Zionist state “can't do a damn thing without the United States,” says Ana Kasparian.

💬 “Israel's military excels at one thing and one thing only: raping Palestinian hostages in their prison system, killing unarmed civilians, and blowing up buildings,” she notes.

According to her, the IDF never considered putting boots on the ground in Iran, but “they have been demanding that Americans put their troops on the ground in Iran.”

Adding:

Ana Kasparian: Guess who’s cashing in big on Pentagon robot deals - it’s Eric Trump

Eric Trump is a major investor and serves as chief strategic adviser for a company called Foundation Future Industries, which builds robots capable of replacing human soldiers — as well as other types of workers — according to a deep-dive by US blogger Ana Kasparian.

💬 "He stands to profit off a $24 billion Pentagon contract that his business procured," she argues, emphasizing that not a single member of the Republican party has called out this brazen self-dealing.

Adding:

Tehran does not plan to hold talks with Whitcoff and Kushner, who have flown to Pakistan, reports the Iranian agency Tasnim.

According to its data, the head of the republic's Foreign Ministry, Arakchi, is going to Islamabad to discuss with the Pakistani side Iran's position on ending the war.

Earlier, the White House confirmed CNN's information that Whitcoff and Kushner are heading to Pakistan for talks with Iranian representatives. According to Caroline Livett, the Iranians contacted them and requested this meeting.

Adding:

UAE-Israeli cloud seeding tech: Rain trap or weather war?

As rain and snow drench Iran — a nation parched by protracted drought — speculation has surged over potential climate manipulation.

Online theorists claim that after alleged strikes knocked out UAE weather monitoring centers, Iran, Iraq, and Jordan experienced heavy precipitation, since "rain thieves" lost their ability to stop the clouds.

This taps into a narrative long circulated in Iranian military circles that claims its enemies are waging a weather war against it.

🌎 Persian Gulf unique geography’s

🔴 Moisture-rich clouds historically sweep into the the UAE from the Arabian Sea and Indian Ocean — but the region’s intense heat often pushes them onward to Iran, where they hit the Zagros Mountains, rise, and unload heavy rain

🔴 However, in 2018, a searing drought gripped Iran, prompting Brigadier General Gholam‑Reza Jalali, then-head of Iran’s Civil Defense Organization, to accuse Israel and an unnamed neighboring country of “cloud theft”

🔴 It was speculated that the country he meant was the UAE, given its vast investment in weather manipulation

⛈ Rain heist?

Israel used aircraft seeding with silver iodide as early as in the 1960s – sparking speculation that it might be intercepting and emptying clouds destined for Jordan/Syria.

➡️ The program was officially terminated after average rainfall increase of 1.8% was deemed not cost-effective

➡️ In the 1990s, the UAE and Israel penned major deals to collaborate on "water-from-air" technologies

➡️ A major UAE–Israel “water‑from‑air” deal (Al Dahra Holding & Israeli company Watergen) was signed in late 2020, explicitly enabled by the Abraham Accords

➡️ A ‘desertech’ alliance for forged to pool climate tech on cutting-edge solutions — from atmospheric water generation to cloud seeding

Today, the regional cloud seeding heavyweight is the UAE — leaning on the tech to battle its desert climate and chronic water scarcity.

🔴 Meteorologists track cloud formations in real time

🔴 The moment conditions look right, special aircraft inject seeding materials into the base of clouds — either traditional silver iodide or advanced nano-salts developed at Khalifa University

🔴 These particles attract water vapor, forming larger droplets until gravity takes over and rain falls

The UAE has doubled down on heavy investment (including partnerships with NASA and the National Center for Atmospheric Research), carrying out over 1,000 hours of seeding flights annually.





@geopolitics_prime