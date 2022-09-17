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💥Let's find out who the MURDERERS ARE💥 E-MAIL my video to your family DOCTORS! DARK to LIGHT.
The Prisoner
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678 views • September 17, 2022

THEIR REIGN OF MURDER AND TERROR IS OVER.THE PEOPLE HAD TO BE SHOWN AND NOW, THEY HAVE BEEN.

Our storm is approaching.
My message to you all.
#FIGHTBACK #NEVERFORGET

Pick TEN doctors including your own in your area, copy and paste the following attachments with a short and straight to the point message in the subject line.

STOP THE SHOTS.

“Dr. Smith” it has come to our attention that you are still continuing to participate in administering the deadly C-19 AND C-19 BOOSTER injections.

Cease and desist immediately all injections related to “Covid-19”
Please review the following two attachments.
Given the severity of the information regarding this Email, I expect a very prompt reply.

https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf

https://www.bitchute.com/video/nWCuT83lRutg/

FOLLOW UP ON YOUR EMAILS
UNTIL YOU RECEIVE A REPLY FOR FUTURE ACCOUNTABILITY.

If you do not receive a reply, go to their offices in person, record your encounter for your protection, and documentation and ask them WHY??? they haven’t responded.

TOGETHER,
We the people are unstoppable
All of my videos are dedicated to those who have been silenced, or that soon will be.
They need to be heard. NOW!

https://www.bitchute.com/video/6E7z7BIoMz3Q/

God speed
and MAY God bless you all!
Peace out Patriots, WORLDWIDE!
-Trail.

Mirrored - Daddomatto aka trail

Thanks to Brenda C for Link

Keywords
deathdoctorsadverse reactionsvaxxcovid-19
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy