Devil's Playbook Dream 7-24-22 to 8-6-22 Uploading again due to sound issues with the 1st.

A dream from our lovely Jesus giving me detailed information on things to come for our world and nation.

Isaiah 55:6 Seek ye the Lord while he may be found, call ye upon him while he is near:

If there is trouble with the sound go to YouTube or Rumble. Links below:

https://rumble.com/v1f3iip-devils-playbook-dream-7-24-22-to-8-6-22.html

https://youtu.be/Y-vhWBl-_I8

Ministry Website:

https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com





Donate Link:

https://www.paypal.me/mylovelyjesusminis





Free eBook Download:

https://BookHip.com/QWWHVLK





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YouTube Sites:

YouTube channel #1 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtvyoqv1udRnl_coRuAgUhQ

YouTube channel #2 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLuMgmXkmsAR9IBiLTVp_PQ

If you find your comment has been removed, then know it has been done so prayerfully. This channel is dedicated to my lovely Jesus and foolishness or profanity will no longer be tolerated. I do this in his power and authority. God bless!