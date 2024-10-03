AA_IB_412_Government_Genocide_In_North_Carolina

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tonight we will discuss the government sponsored genocide of the people of Western North Carolina. I’ll delve into FEMA taking money and supplies, governor Roy Coopers failure to allow DOD aid, the growing death toll, and how this connects into REX 84.
#FEMA #Truckers #MarkRobinson #Asheville #Boone #NorthCarolina #Florida #Rex84 #COG #TampaBay #Tallahassee #Helene #Hurricane #AlexJones #Trump #Biden #Harris #Election #PTSD #Psychology #MindControl #NWO #911 #AnomicAge #JohnAge
