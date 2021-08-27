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Dr Savage84: William Cooper Exposes the Satanic Freemasons Fully [26.08.2021]
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74 views • August 27, 2021
William Cooper was reared in an Air Force family. As a child he lived in many different countries, graduating from Yamato High School in Japan. Since he has traveled through or lived in many different foreign countries Mr. Cooper has a world view much different than most Americans.
William served with the Strategic Air Command, United States Air Force. He held a secret clearance working on B-52 bombers, KC-135 refueling aircraft, and Minuteman missiles. William received his Honorable Discharge from the United States Air Force in 1965.
http://www.hourofthetime.com/biography.html
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=william+cooper+youtube&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=william+cooper+&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Milton_William_Cooper
410 Views aug 26, 2021
dr savage84
2.6K subscribers
https://youtu.be/XWV-pO17EpY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1H9oFzNvd43lcJg6WAvfBA
William served with the Strategic Air Command, United States Air Force. He held a secret clearance working on B-52 bombers, KC-135 refueling aircraft, and Minuteman missiles. William received his Honorable Discharge from the United States Air Force in 1965.
http://www.hourofthetime.com/biography.html
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=william+cooper+youtube&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=william+cooper+&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Milton_William_Cooper
410 Views aug 26, 2021
dr savage84
2.6K subscribers
https://youtu.be/XWV-pO17EpY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1H9oFzNvd43lcJg6WAvfBA
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